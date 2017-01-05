बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो खत्म हो जाएगा मोबाइल वॉलेट्स का दौर
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 05:08 PM IST
Mobile Wallet
नोटबंदी ने ये साफ कर दिया है कि स्मार्टफोन आपके वॉलेट से कहीं ज्यादा अच्छा है जिसमें कैश और कार्ड दोनों ही विकल्प एक साथ मिलते हैं। आजकल किसी खरीद-फरोक्त और बिलों के भुगतान के लिए कैश के इस्तेमाल के अलावा कई डिजिटल मोड बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं और ये एटीएम और बैंक की कतारों में कैश के लिए खड़े होने से कहीं बेहतर हैं।
एक क्लिक से कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्शन आसानी से किया जा सकता है। बाजार जानकारों का कहना है कि लोग डिजिटल इंडिया को बढ़ावा तो देना चाहते हैं लेकिन पेमेंट के तरीकों मसलन नेट बैंकिंग, एनईएफटी, आरटीजीएस, आईएमपीएस, यूएसएसडी, आधार लिंक्ड भीम को लेकर भ्रमित हैं।
इन सबके चलते लोगों को एम-वॉलेट का तरीका ज्यादा भा गया है और वह पेटीएम,मोबीक्वीक जैसे वॉलेट्स का इस्तेमाल तेजी से कर रहे हैं। लेकिन जानकारों का मानना है कि जल्द लोग नए डिजिटल पेमेंट तरीकों को अपनाएंगे।
वह फ्रिक्शनलेस पेमेंट को अपना सकते हैं। मतलब वो पेमेंट का तरीका जिसमें कम से कम मेहनत करनी पड़े और कम पिन और पासवर्ड याद रखने पड़ें। आगे चलकर यूपीआई एक बेहतर विकल्प साबित हो सकता है। क्योंकि इसमें डायरेक्ट ट्रांसफर बैंक अकाउंट से सुगमता से हो सकता है।
