वॉलेट से करते हैं खरीददारी तो पढ़ें काम की ये खबर
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:32 PM IST
अगर आप मोबाइल वॉलेट से खरीदारी करते हैं तो बजट में सरकार आप के लिए कुछ खास सोच रही है। सूत्रों की बात मानें तो सरकार मोबाइल वॉलेट से लेन-देन करने वालों के लिए बीमा का प्रावधान बनाने पर विचार कर रही है।
सरकार ने वॉलेट और बीमा कंपनियों से बात शुरु कर दी है। सरकार साथ ही इलेक्ट्रॉनिक साक्ष्य के लिये पंजीकृत जांचकर्ताओं के रूप में अपराध विज्ञान शोधशालाओं को अधिसूचित करने की तैयारी कर रही है। अभी आईटी मंत्रालय साइबर अपराध संबंधित साक्ष्यों के लिये एकमात्र पंजीकृत जांचकर्ता है।
मंत्रालय का प्रत्येक जिले में इस प्रकार की एक रिसर्च लैब अधिसूचित करने का इरादा हैजानकारों का मानना है कि 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में भी इसके बारे में सरकार कुछ ऐलान कर सकती है। गौरतलब है कि नोटबंदी के बाद भारी तादात में लोगों ने मोबाइल और ऑनलाइन वॉलेट के जरिए लेन-देन शुरू कर दिया है।
सरकार भी चाहती है कि देश कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्शन पर जोर दे। इसको प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए सरकार तरह-तरह के उपाय कर रही है। हालांकि काफी जानकार मोबाइल वॉलेट में मौजूद पैसे की सुरक्षा के ऊपर प्रश्नचिन्ह लगा चुके हैं।
