सोना और 175 रुपये उछला, चांदी में भी मजबूती
{"_id":"586390df4f1c1b741aeec8be","slug":"gold-up-by-175-per-10-gram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 175 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0909\u091b\u0932\u093e, \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 07:17 PM IST
gold
PC: demo pic
सर्राफा बाजार में बुधवार को सोने में और 175 रुपये की तेजी आई और यह 28,200 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। सर्राफा कारोबारियों के मुताबिक, इस तेजी का कारण सकारात्मक वैश्विक रुझान और ज्वेलरों की ओर से बढ़ी खरीद रही।
सोने की तरह चांदी में भी मजबूती आई और यह 350 रुपये तेज होकर 39,500 रुपये प्रति किलो हो गई।
वैश्विक तौर पर सिंगापुर में सोना 0.35 फीसदी बढ़कर 1,142.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि सोने की 8 ग्राम गिन्नी का मूल्य 24,000 रुपये प्रति गिन्नी पर स्थिर रहा।
