सोना और 175 रुपये उछला, चांदी में भी मजबूती

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 07:17 PM IST
Gold up by 175 per 10 gram

goldPC: demo pic

सर्राफा बाजार में बुधवार को सोने में और 175 रुपये की तेजी आई और यह 28,200 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। सर्राफा कारोबारियों के मुताबिक, इस तेजी का कारण सकारात्मक वैश्विक रुझान और ज्वेलरों की ओर से बढ़ी खरीद रही।
सोने की तरह चांदी में भी मजबूती आई और यह 350 रुपये तेज होकर 39,500 रुपये प्रति किलो हो गई।

वैश्विक तौर पर सिंगापुर में सोना 0.35 फीसदी बढ़कर 1,142.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि सोने की 8 ग्राम गिन्नी का मूल्य 24,000 रुपये प्रति गिन्नी पर स्थिर रहा।
स्पॉटलाइट

“अगर मैं मर्द होती, तो सबसे महान खिलाड़ी मानी जाती”

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
If I Were A Man,' I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest A Long Time Ago Said Serena Williams
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
yearly love horoscope 2017
रियल लाइफ में 'दंगल' की कहानी जी रही हैं प्रीति और कीर्ति

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
real life dangal geeta babita
आलिया जैसा फिगर पाना चाहते हैं तो करें एंटी-ग्रेविटी योगा

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
benefits of anti gravity yog stars also do it
LYF का एक और शानदार 4G फोन लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री जियो सिम भी मिलेगा

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
lyf launches water 3

सोना और 175 रुपये उछला, चांदी में भी मजबूती

Gold up by 175 per 10 gram
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी का असर: महंगाई में हो सकती है गिरावट

Inflation to fall down due to Demonetisation
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सोने के दाम में भारी गिरावट, पहुंचा 10 माह के निचले स्तर पर

Gold falls to 10 months low
  • शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सोने के दाम में जबरदस्त गिरावट, 6 माह के निचले स्तर पर पहुंचा

Gold falls by 250 per 10 gram
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी के कारण 10 से 15 फीसदी सस्ती हुईं कारें

Company offers huge discount on cars
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
जल्द ही शुल्क मुक्त होगा डिजिटल लेन-देन, ग्राहकों-व्यापारियों को मिलेगी छूट

Govt to announce No tax on Digital payment soon
  • गुरुवार, 8 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
