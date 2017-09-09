बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोने की चमक में आई भारी गिरावट, उछाल के बाद 30,530 पर पहुंचा
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:21 PM IST
सोने की कीमतों में शनिवार को 820 रुपये की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इस साल एक दिन में होनेवाली यह सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है।
इसके बाद सराफा बाजार में सोने की कीमत 30,530 रुपये प्रति दस ग्राम पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ चांदी का भाव 42,000 प्रति किलोग्राम पर स्थिर है।
विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि विदेशों में कमजोर व्यापार के अलावा कमी के अलावा जौहरी और खुदरा विक्रेताओं के मांग में कमी की वजह से सोने की कीमतों में यह गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
