kavya kavya

सोने की चमक में आई भारी गिरावट, उछाल के बाद 30,530 पर पहुंचा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:21 PM IST
Gold price falls by Rs820 to Rs30,530
सोने की कीमतों में शनिवार को 820 रुपये की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इस साल एक दिन में होनेवाली यह सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है।
इसके बाद सराफा बाजार में सोने की कीमत 30,530 रुपये प्रति दस ग्राम पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ चांदी का भाव 42,000 प्रति किलोग्राम पर स्थिर है।

विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि विदेशों में कमजोर व्यापार के अलावा कमी के अलावा जौहरी और खुदरा विक्रेताओं के मांग में कमी की वजह से सोने की कीमतों में यह गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
 

Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

