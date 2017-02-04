आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

चीन ने की रोग और कीट प्रतिरोधी चावल की किस्म विकसित 

एजेंसी/बीजिंग

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:36 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
China develops Disease and insect resistant rice

चावलPC: AmarUjala

चीन के वैज्ञानिकों ने जीनोम व्यापक प्रजनन चिप प्रौद्योगिकी के साथ चावल की एक नई किस्म को विकसित किया है। ये चीन में अपनी तरह का पहला रोग और कीट प्रतिरोधी उच्च उपज चावल है। राष्ट्रीय बीज समूह ने शनिवार को घोषणा की कि चावल के इस नई किस्म को अप्रैल में उत्तरीपूर्वी हेलोंगजिआंग प्रांत में लगाया जाएगा।
चीन के मध्य हुबेई प्रांत के वुहान शहर में रोंगझोंग पूंजी निवेश समूह के साथ हस्ताक्षरित समारोह में कंपनी ने कहा कि यह देश में पहला रोग और कीट प्रतिरोध और उच्च उपज चावल की नई किस्म लगाई जा रही है।

चीनी एकेडमी ऑफ साइंस के झांग क्वीफा ने कहा, ‘कीटनाशकों और रासायनिक उर्वरकों का इस्तेमाल पर्यावरण और खाद्य सुरक्षा की समस्याओं के कारण हैं। लेकिन जीनोम व्यापी चिप इन समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए एक नई किस्म को विकसित करने में मदद करेगा।’ मई 2012 में चीन राष्ट्रीय बीज समूह, पेकिंग यूनिवर्सिटी ओर हुआझोंग कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के विज्ञानियों ने अनगिनत जीन डाटा के लिए 40000 से ज्यादा जीन मार्कर्स को एकत्रित किया और विश्व में पहला जीनोम वाइड प्रजनन चिप को विकसित किया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

china new vareity of rice rice

स्पॉटलाइट

आलिया ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'सेट पर नशे में धुत रहते थे वरुण'

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
alia bhatt said that varun dhawan was drunked in shooting set

एक शख्स जिसने अपने शरीर को बना दिया विज्ञापन बोर्ड

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
one man who becomes bill board

फेसबुक ने अपने जन्मदिन पर दिया यूजर्स को खास तोहफा

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Today is facebook's birthday, know something special

ZTE ने लॉन्च किया पावरफुल बैटरी वाला ब्लेड ए2 प्लस स्मार्टफोन, रैम भी है दमदार

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
zte launches blade a2 plus

क्रेडिट कार्ड के इस्तेमाल से पहले जान लें ये बातें, आएंगी काम

  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +
handy Credit Card tips before you get your plastic mate

जबर ख़बर

...चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Read More

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPollsLive: पोलिंग बू​थ के गेट बंद, अंदर मतदान जारी, अब तक 75% वोटिंग

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Read

Budget 2017:सस्ते हो सकते हैं मोबाइल फोन

Budget 2017: Mobile to become cheaper
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वॉलेट से करते हैं खरीददारी तो पढ़ें काम की ये खबर

Govt may announce insurance for wallet users in budget 2017
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Budget 2017: बजट पर झूमा बाजार, सेंसेक्स 485.68 अंकों के पार

Budget 2017: Sensex up by 486 points
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Budget 2017:रोजगारपरक क्षेत्रों को मिल सकती है तवज्जो

Govt may show interest in job sector
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जियो को टक्कर देने उतरी Idea, लांच किया फ्री डाटा ऑफर

Idea launches free data offer
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वोडाफोन लाया शानदार ऑफर, एक के दाम पर मिलेगा 4 जीबी डाटा

Vodafone offer 4GB Data at the rate of 1
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top