चीन ने की रोग और कीट प्रतिरोधी चावल की किस्म विकसित
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:36 PM IST
चावल
चीन के वैज्ञानिकों ने जीनोम व्यापक प्रजनन चिप प्रौद्योगिकी के साथ चावल की एक नई किस्म को विकसित किया है। ये चीन में अपनी तरह का पहला रोग और कीट प्रतिरोधी उच्च उपज चावल है। राष्ट्रीय बीज समूह ने शनिवार को घोषणा की कि चावल के इस नई किस्म को अप्रैल में उत्तरीपूर्वी हेलोंगजिआंग प्रांत में लगाया जाएगा।
चीन के मध्य हुबेई प्रांत के वुहान शहर में रोंगझोंग पूंजी निवेश समूह के साथ हस्ताक्षरित समारोह में कंपनी ने कहा कि यह देश में पहला रोग और कीट प्रतिरोध और उच्च उपज चावल की नई किस्म लगाई जा रही है।
चीनी एकेडमी ऑफ साइंस के झांग क्वीफा ने कहा, ‘कीटनाशकों और रासायनिक उर्वरकों का इस्तेमाल पर्यावरण और खाद्य सुरक्षा की समस्याओं के कारण हैं। लेकिन जीनोम व्यापी चिप इन समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए एक नई किस्म को विकसित करने में मदद करेगा।’ मई 2012 में चीन राष्ट्रीय बीज समूह, पेकिंग यूनिवर्सिटी ओर हुआझोंग कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के विज्ञानियों ने अनगिनत जीन डाटा के लिए 40000 से ज्यादा जीन मार्कर्स को एकत्रित किया और विश्व में पहला जीनोम वाइड प्रजनन चिप को विकसित किया।
