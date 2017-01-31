आपका शहर Close

Budget 2017:सस्ते हो सकते हैं मोबाइल फोन

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:17 PM IST
Budget 2017: Mobile to become cheaper
आम बजट में सरकार मोबाइल फोन को सस्ता करने के लिए घोषणाएं कर सकती हैं। वहीं डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए सरकार प्वॉइंट ऑफ सेल (पीओएस) मशीन की कीमत को भी कम करने की कवायद कर सकती है।
कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्शन में मोबाइल फोन की बड़ी भूमिका है।सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बजट में सरकार की तरफ से मोबाइल फोन के निर्माण पर टैक्स छूट दी जा सकती है। वहीं मोबाइल फोन कंपोनेंट के आयात पर लगने वाले शुल्क में भी कमी की जा सकती है।

मोबाइल निर्माता कंपनियों के मुताबिक, निर्माण की लागत कम होने पर ही मोबाइल फोन सस्ते होंगे और कम कमाने वाले लोग भी मोबाइल खरीद पाएंगे। देश में मोबाइल रखने वालों की संख्या एक अरब को पार कर चुकी है, लेकिन देश में स्मार्टफोन रखने वालों की संख्या अभी लगभग 35 लाख ही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सरकार पीओएस के आयात शुल्क को कम कर सकती है ताकि लोगों को सस्ते पीओएस उपलब्ध हो सकें। वहीं पीओएस निर्माण को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए बजट में कदम उठाए जा सकते हैं। अभी बैंकों से किराए पर पीओएस लेने के लिए दो-तीन माह का इंतजार करना पड़ता है।
