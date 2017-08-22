आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

BSE ने 200 कंपनियों के कारोबार पर लगाई रोक, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 03:13 PM IST
शेयर बाजार में गिरावट PC: self

बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने बुधवार से 200 कंपनियों को कारोबार करने पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके साथ ही इन कंपनियों के प्रमोटरों पर भी शेयर मार्केट में अगले 10 साल के लिए ट्रेडिंग पर बैन लगा दिया है। ये ऐसी कंपनियां हैं जिनमें पिछले 10 साल से शेयरों में किसी प्रकार की कोई खरीदारी नहीं हुई है। 
बीएसई ने कहा कि इन कंपनियों के प्रमोटरों को अपने शेयर होल्डर से फेयर वैल्यू पर शेयर खरीदने होंगे। यह फेयर वैल्यू एक्सचेंज द्वारा नियुक्त किए गए व्यक्ति तय करेगा। 

ज्यादातर कंपनियां खाद, दवा, फाइनेंस और टेक्सटाइल क्षेत्र की हैं। एक्सचेंज ने तीन सर्कुलर जारी करते हुए कहा कि ये सारी कंपनियां 23 अगस्त से एक साथ डीलिस्ट हो जाएंगी। पहले सर्कुलर में 117 कंपनियां हैं, जिन पर 10 साल का प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

वहीं दूसरे सर्कुलर में 28 कंपनियां हैं, जिनके पास शेयर मार्केट में कारोबार करने के लिए कैश नहीं है और तीसरे सर्कुलर में 55 कंपनियां हैं, जो पहले से नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में डीलिस्टेड हो गई हैं। 

Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

bse bombay stock exchange trading share market

