बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BSE ने 200 कंपनियों के कारोबार पर लगाई रोक, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन
{"_id":"599bf98a4f1c1b675e8b4ad0","slug":"bse-bans-200-companies-from-trading-promoters-can-t-trade-for-10-years-in-share-market","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSE \u0928\u0947 200 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0915, 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 03:13 PM IST
शेयर बाजार में गिरावट
PC: self
बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज
ने बुधवार से 200 कंपनियों को कारोबार करने पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके साथ ही इन कंपनियों के प्रमोटरों पर भी
शेयर मार्केट
में अगले 10 साल के लिए ट्रेडिंग पर बैन लगा दिया है। ये ऐसी कंपनियां हैं जिनमें पिछले 10 साल से शेयरों में किसी प्रकार की कोई खरीदारी नहीं हुई है।
पढ़ें-
सिक्का के इस्तीफे से हिला शेयर बाजार, 200 अंक टूटा सेंसेक्स, इंफोसिस के शेयर 6 फीसदी गिरे
बीएसई ने कहा कि इन कंपनियों के प्रमोटरों को अपने शेयर होल्डर से फेयर वैल्यू पर शेयर खरीदने होंगे। यह फेयर वैल्यू एक्सचेंज द्वारा नियुक्त किए गए व्यक्ति तय करेगा।
ज्यादातर कंपनियां खाद, दवा, फाइनेंस और टेक्सटाइल क्षेत्र की हैं। एक्सचेंज ने तीन सर्कुलर जारी करते हुए कहा कि ये सारी कंपनियां 23 अगस्त से एक साथ डीलिस्ट हो जाएंगी। पहले सर्कुलर में 117 कंपनियां हैं, जिन पर 10 साल का प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।
वहीं दूसरे सर्कुलर में 28 कंपनियां हैं, जिनके पास शेयर मार्केट में कारोबार करने के लिए कैश नहीं है और तीसरे सर्कुलर में 55 कंपनियां हैं, जो पहले से नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में डीलिस्टेड हो गई हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599bf54f4f1c1b675e8b4a7f","slug":"shah-rukh-kajol-cute-son-from-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham-is-now-a-hottie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e', \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf1da4f1c1b60338b4e90","slug":"triple-talaq-by-kamal-amrohi-to-meena-kumari-ruined-her-life-triple-talaq-supreme-court-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd68a4f1c1b946e8b49d3","slug":"telugu-superstar-allu-arjun-unknown-facts-fees-and-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd2274f1c1b91788b49b5","slug":"these-are-the-best-dance-exercise-trends-which-easily-beat-going-to-the-gym","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0932\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599bf98a4f1c1b675e8b4ad0","slug":"bse-bans-200-companies-from-trading-promoters-can-t-trade-for-10-years-in-share-market","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSE \u0928\u0947 200 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0915, 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599672904f1c1b60498b4881","slug":"sensex-nifty-slides-to-a-new-low-after-vishal-sikka-resigns-as-infosys-ceo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930, 200 \u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0902\u092b\u094b\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 6 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599a64d54f1c1b8e388b4afb","slug":"sensex-nifty-rises-on-new-high-on-monday-21-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940, 31600 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"5993d2994f1c1b7a318b45b4","slug":"sensex-nifty-opens-on-a-low-note-on-wednesday-16-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"598e743c4f1c1b2f0e8b4633","slug":"investor-losses-95-thousand-crore-in-share-market-in-last-one-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f, 95 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"5981abea4f1c1bf2418b4ec7","slug":"gold-slides-to-29k-silver-down-by-320-rupees","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"29 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0940 320 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Bazar","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0930","slug":"bazaar"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!