सरकार की लकी ड्रॉ स्कीम ने 45 लोगों को बनाया लखपति
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:15 PM IST
niti ayog
सरकार की लकी ड्रॉ स्कीम में जहां कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्शन को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है,वहीं करीब 45 लोग लखपति भी बन गए हैं। साथ ही अन्य कई लाख लोगों को एक हजार से पचास हजार रुपए कैश जीतने का मौका मिल चुका है।
पिछले तीन हफ्तों के दौरान हुए लकी ड्रॉ में 15 विजेताओं को एक लाख कैश मिला है।जबकि कुल 614 विजेताओं जिसमें 500 दुकानदार और 114 ग्राहक शामिल हैं हर हफ्ते जीत रहे हैं 50000 रुपए। इसके अलावा 6500 बेनेफियशरीज को हर हफ्ते 10000 रुपए जीतने का मौका मिल रहा है।
इसके अलावा 15000 हजार लकी लोग ऐसे हैं जिनके बैंक अकाउंट में एक हजार रोजाना पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं स्कीम का मेगा ड्रॉ आगामी 14 अप्रैल को कराया जाएगा जिसमें एक करोड़,50 लाख और 25 लाख के तीन ईनाम दिए जाएंगे।
इसमें वो लोग भाग ले सकते हैं जो नौ नवंबर से 14 अप्रैल के बीच रूपे कार्ड, भीम ऐप, यूएसएसडी और आधार से पेमेंट देंगे। एनपीसीआई के चीफ प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर एसके गुप्ता ने बताया कि ये लकी ड्रॉ नेशनल पेमेंट कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से ऑडिटर अर्न्स्ट एण्ड यंग की देखरेख में कंप्यूटर से कराए जाते हैं।
गौरतलब है कि नीति आयोग ने लकी ग्राहक योजना और डिजी धन व्यपार योजना के लिए 340 करोड़ रुपयों का प्रावधान किया है।
कौन ले सकता है भाग
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
