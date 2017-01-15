आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सरकार की लकी ड्रॉ स्कीम ने 45 लोगों को बनाया लखपति

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:15 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
45 people gets one lakh price till date in Govt lucky draw scheme

niti ayog

सरकार की लकी ड्रॉ स्कीम में जहां कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्‍शन को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है,वहीं करीब 45 लोग लखपति भी बन गए हैं। साथ ही अन्‍य कई लाख लोगों को एक हजार से पचास हजार रुपए कैश जीतने का मौका मिल चुका है।
पिछले तीन हफ्तों के दौरान हुए लकी ड्रॉ में 15 विजेताओं को एक लाख कैश मिला है।जबकि कुल 614 विजेताओं जिसमें 500 दुकानदार और 114 ग्राहक शामिल हैं हर हफ्ते जीत रहे हैं 50000 रुपए। इसके अलावा 6500 बेनेफियशरीज को हर हफ्ते 10000 रुपए जीतने का मौका मिल रहा है।

इसके अलावा 15000 हजार लकी लोग ऐसे हैं जिनके बैंक अकाउंट में एक हजार रोजाना पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं स्कीम का मेगा ड्रॉ आगामी 14 अप्रैल को कराया जाएगा जिसमें एक करोड़,50 लाख और 25 लाख के तीन ईनाम दिए जाएंगे।
आगे पढ़ें

कौन ले सकता है भाग
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lucky grahak yojna digi dhan yojna niti ayog npci

स्पॉटलाइट

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में इन बड़े सवालों के जवाब ढूंढेगी टीम इंडिया

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
5 Questions India Need To Find Answers Before Champions Trophy 2017

वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने फैन का मोबाइल फेंका

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
In Ranji Trophy Final, Gujarat's RP Singh Loses Cool With Fan On Boundary Line

यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
people in this city lives in animal cage

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman and govinda dance together at bigg boss stage

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
chandrakanta serial will be back on television

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Read

जियो को टक्कर देने उतरी Idea, लांच किया फ्री डाटा ऑफर

Idea launches free data offer
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जियो ने मुंबई में शुरू की ब्रांडबैंड सेवा, 3 महीने फ्री मिलेगी 100 एमबीपीएस स्पीड

Jio launches Broadband service in Mumbai
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अब मैक्डॉनल्ड परोसेगा डोसा बर्गर-अंडा भुर्जी

Now McDonalds to serve Indian Breakfast
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आईटी दिग्गज इंफोसिस का मुनाफा का बढ़ा अाय घ्‍ाटी

Infosys declares better results
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सोने के दाम में भारी गिरावट, पहुंचा 10 माह के निचले स्तर पर

Gold falls to 10 months low
  • शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

तो खत्म हो जाएगा मोबाइल वॉलेट्स का दौर

here is why the flavour of the season mobile wallets will die
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

﻿

Live Score:

IND50/2

IND v ENG

Full Card