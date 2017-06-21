आपका शहर Close

बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस जमा कर सकेंगे 500-1000 के पुराने नोट, सरकार ने दी एक महीने की राहत

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 02:20 PM IST
banks, post office can deposit banned notes for a month
केंद्र सरकार ने बंद हुए पुराने 500 और 1000 के नोट को जमा कराने के लिए बैंकों और पोस्ट ऑफिस को छूट दे दी है। वित्त मंत्रालय की तरफ से जारी हुए नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार, अब जिले में मौजूद को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस और राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक  भी अपने पास रखे पुराने नोटों को एक माह के अंदर आरबीआई से एक्सचेंज कर सकेंगे। 
बड़ी संख्या में पड़े हैं बैंकों के पास पुराने नोट
सहकारी बैंकों के पास पुराने नोट काफी संख्या में पड़े हैं। बैंकों का कहना है कि वे किसानों को इसके चलते कैश नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। नोटबंदी के छह माह बीत जाने के बाद भी उनके पास पुराने नोटों के बंडल हैं जिन्हें वे एक्सचेंज नहीं करवा पाए और अब ( यह नोटिफिकेशन आने तक) आरबीआई इन्हें स्वीकार नहीं कर रहा है।

किसानों को हो रही थी कैश की समस्या
बैंकों में नगदी संकट के चलते किसानों को पैसा नहीं मिल पा रहा था, जिसके चलते बैंकों ने सरकार से पुराने नोट जमा करने के लिए मोहतल मांगी थी। बैंकों के पास इस वक्त पुराने बंद हुए 500 और 1000 रुपये के करोड़ो रुपये पड़े हुए हैं, जिसको रखना उनके लिए काफी मुश्किल हो रहा था। 
