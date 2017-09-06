Download App
इस तारीख तक नहीं खोला आधार पंजीकरण केंद्र तो बैंकों को देना होगा 20 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना

amarujala.com- Presented By: अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:09 PM IST
banks can open aadhaar centre upto september 30 elese have to pay fine of rupees 20 thousand
सरकारी और प्राइवेट सेक्टर के बैंकों ने अगर अपनी 10 फीसदी ब्रांचों में 1 अक्टूबर तक आधार पंजीकरण केंद्र नहीं खोला, तो फिर उन पर 20 हजार रुपये प्रति ब्रांच जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। आधार नंबर जारी करने वाली संस्था यूनिक आईडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने कहा है कि बैंकों के अनुरोध पर इस डेडलाइन को 30 सितंबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। 
करूर वैश्य बैंक ने शुरू किया आधार सेंटर
करूर वैश्य बैंक ने आधार एनरोलमेंट केंद्र की शुरुआत कर दी है। बैंक ने 17 अगस्त को आधार एनरोलमेंट केंद्र की शुरुआत चेन्नई के नेलसन मणिकम रोड ब्रांच में की। बता दें कि यूआईडीएआई के निर्देश के बाद करूर वैश्य पहला प्राइवेट बैंक है जिसने ये सुविधा शुरू की है। 

यूआईडीएआई ने 13 जुलाई 2017 को यह निर्देश जारी किया था कि सभी बैंक अपनी हर ब्रांच में आधार एनरोलमेंट केंद्र शुरू करें। करूर वैश्य बैंक ने यूआईडीएआई के निर्देश पर तत्काल काम किया और अपनी ब्रांच में यह सुविधा मुहैया कराई। 

करूर वैश्य बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को आधार एनरोलमेंट और आधार डाटा की सुविधाएं अपने सेंटर में प्रदान करेगा। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को अपने साथ सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेज निवास प्रमाण पत्र और पहचान प्रमाण पत्र लाना होगा। इस प्रक्रिया को 15 मिनट में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। 

बैंक जल्द ही इस सुविधा को अपने अन्य 75 बांच में लागू करने वाली है। 

Your Story has been saved!