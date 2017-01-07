आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

28 फरवरी से सभी खातों में अनिवार्य होगा पैन 

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 08:28 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Submit PAN to Bank-post office before Feb 28 or account will be freeze

pan card

यदि आपका खाता बैंक या डाकघर में है और उसमें पैन (परमानेंट एकाउंट नंबर) नहीं लगा है तो 28 फरवरी से पहले जमा कर दें। ऐसा नहीं करने की स्थिति में खाता सीज हो सकता है। यदि पैन नहीं बना है तो उसके लिए आवेदन कर दें।
फिलहाल आवेदन की स्लिप ही खाते में लगाई जा सकती है। सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्ट टैक्स विभाग ने शनिवार को इस आशय का सर्कुलर जारी किया है।

आयकर विभाग के अधिकारी बताते हैं कि अब भी बड़ी संख्या में बैंकों में खाताधारकों का पैन नहीं जमा है। सभी खातों में पैन की अनिवार्यता के पीछे खाताधारकों की ऑनलाइन मॉनीटरिंग करना मकसद है।
आगे पढ़ें

इतिहास खंगालेगा आयकर
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cbdt demonetisation pan number

स्पॉटलाइट

ये है अख‌िलेश-मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election

तैमूर को 'टाइगर पटौदी' की तरह बनाना चाहती हैं मां करीना

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kareena want that taimur will be a cricketer in future

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ ने ओमपुरी की याद में लिखा भावुक खत...

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan wrote letter to om puri

इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gulshan Devaiah stuck in Instanbul due to snowstorm

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
how to heel cracked heels

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Read

SBI ने पेटीएम समेत सभी ई-वॉलेट को किया ब्लॉक

The State Bank of India blocks Paytm and other wallets
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खुशखबरी: छोटी बचत योजनाओं पर जारी रहेंगी पुरानी दरें

Govt to retain interest rate intact for this quarter on smal saving schemes
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार से एनपीएस खाता खोलने पर फॉर्म भरने की जरूरत नहीं

No need to submit form for National Pension System account if opened via Aadhaar
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 40 फीसदी नोट आपूर्ति बढ़ाएं बैंक: आरबीआई

RBI seek bank to increase 40 percent currency in rural areas
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तीन दिन बैंक रहेंगे बंद, एटीएम ही बनेगा सहारा

Bank to remain close for three days
  • शनिवार, 10 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

एक्सिस बैंक ने 24 कर्मियों को निलंबित किया, 50 खाते सीज 

Axis Bank suspended 24 workers due to blackmoney row
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿