28 फरवरी से सभी खातों में अनिवार्य होगा पैन
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 08:28 PM IST
यदि आपका खाता बैंक या डाकघर में है और उसमें पैन (परमानेंट एकाउंट नंबर) नहीं लगा है तो 28 फरवरी से पहले जमा कर दें। ऐसा नहीं करने की स्थिति में खाता सीज हो सकता है। यदि पैन नहीं बना है तो उसके लिए आवेदन कर दें।
फिलहाल आवेदन की स्लिप ही खाते में लगाई जा सकती है। सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्ट टैक्स विभाग ने शनिवार को इस आशय का सर्कुलर जारी किया है।
आयकर विभाग के अधिकारी बताते हैं कि अब भी बड़ी संख्या में बैंकों में खाताधारकों का पैन नहीं जमा है। सभी खातों में पैन की अनिवार्यता के पीछे खाताधारकों की ऑनलाइन मॉनीटरिंग करना मकसद है।
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्ट टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने सभी बैकों को निर्देशित किया है कि नौ नवंबर से 30 दिसंबर तक जमा हुई रकम की डीटेल 15 जनवरी तक आयकर विभाग को भेज दें। इसी तरह एक अप्रैल से आठ नवंबर तक खातों में जमा रकम की रिपोर्ट 31 जनवरी तक भेजनी है।
इस रिपोर्ट में सामान्य खातों में ढाई लाख व करेंट एकाउंट में 12.50 लाख तक जमा होने की सूचना दी जानी है। आयकर विभाग ने एक अप्रैल से 8 नवंबर और 9 नवंबर से 30 दिसंबर तक जमा होने वाली रकम की डीटेल मांगी है।
इसका मतलब है कि आयकर विभाग खाताधारक का इतिहास भी खंगालेगा। पता करेगा कि नोटबंदी के दौरान किस खाते में कितना जमा हुआ और उससे पहले के आठ माह में कितना रुपया जमा हुआ। रुपये जमा करने की हैसियत है भी या उसके खाते का दुरुपयोग हुआ है।
इतिहास खंगालेगा आयकर
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
