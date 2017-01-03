बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 40 फीसदी नोट आपूर्ति बढ़ाएं बैंक: आरबीआई
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 09:14 PM IST
आरबीआई
PC: Getty
नोटबंदी के बाद नकदी की कमी से गरीबों और वंचित किसानों की तकलीफों को देखते हुए रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने बैंकों को निर्देश दिया कि वे ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कम से कम 40 फीसदी नोटों की आपूर्ति करें। नोटबंदी के बाद 50 दिन की कवायद 30 दिसंबर को पूरी हो गई लेकिन कई जगहों पर नकदी आपूर्ति की स्थिति अभी भी सामान्य नहीं हुई है।
इसके चलते सरकार ने प्रति सप्ताह 24000 निकासी की सीमा को खत्म नहीं किया है। आरबीआई ने एक अधिसूचना में कहा, यह पाया गया है कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बैंक नोटों की आपूर्ति स्थानीय जरूरतों को पूरा नहीं कर पा रही है।
इसमें कहा गया है कि बैंकों को अपने करेंसी चेस्ट को यह सलाह देनी चाहिए कि वह प्राथमिकता के आधार पर क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंकों, जिला केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंकों और वाणिज्यिक बैंकों, वाइट लेबल एटीएम और डाकघरों को नए नोट जारी करने के लिए कदम उठाएं। ये सभी माध्यम ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में नकदी वितरण का प्रमुख चैनल है।
