पेड़ से लटकी हुई थी रहस्यमयी चीज, पड़ गई महिला की नजर
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 08:35 AM IST
tree
एक महिला अपनी खिड़की से बाहर का नजारा देख रही थी। तभी उसकी नजर घर के सामने वाले पेड़ पर लटके एक रहस्यमयी पैकेट पर पड़ गई। उसे समझ में नहीं आ रहा था कि पैकेट में रखा क्या हुआ है। पास जाकर देखी तो हैरान रह गई।
पैकेट में रखी हुई चीज असली है या नकली?
विज्ञापन है या किसी की शरारत?
यह विज्ञापन है या किसी शरारती शख्स की करतूत यह भी महिला समझ नहीं पा रही थी। लिहाजा, उसने एक तस्वीर फेसबुक पर पोस्ट की और लोगों से अपील की कि वो या तो उस शख्स को ढूंढें जिसने यहां यह पैकेट रखा या फिर उसे जिसके ये दांत हैं।यह घटना इंग्लैंड के स्केग्नेस में घटी। Lois Salcombe नाम की महिला ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसे पोस्ट किया है।
आगे पढ़ें
