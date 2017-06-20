आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

यहां बाप बनने के लिए करनी पड़ती हैं 2-2 शादियां!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:47 PM IST
IN Rajashtan village Derasar men marry twice

शादी-ब्याह से जुड़ी कई रस्मों-रिवाज़ों के बारे में आपने देखा-सुना होगा। लेकिन क्या कभी ऐसी परंपरा के बारे में सुना है जहां एक पुरुष को मजबूरन दो महिलाओं से शादी करनी पड़ती है क्योंकि अगर वो ऐसा नहीं करेगा, तो वह कभी बाप नहीं बन पाएगा।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan barmer

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

आखिर क्यों खुद को नोंचकर खाने लगे थे वो 5 कैदी?

Strange results of sleep deprivation experiment on 5 prisoners
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +

जब 'मनी प्लांट' पैसे नहीं उगाता, फिर क्यों नाम पड़ा मनी प्लांट, ये है पीछे की कहानी..

money plant as a symbol of prosperity, why?
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

यहां नदी उगल रही है सोना, बटोरने वालों की लगी है लंबी कतारें...

Gold found in river in rany day, Bihar district
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना