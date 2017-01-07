आपका शहर Close

जेल में बंद शहाबुद्दीन का नया लुक वायरल

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 04:23 PM IST
rjd leadar Shahabuddin new look Viral

मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीनPC: social media

जेल में बंद आरजेडी के पूर्व सांसद मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीन की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। वायरल तस्वीर में शहाबुद्दीन के बाल और मूंछें गायब हैं।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एक दूसरे तस्वीर में शहाबुद्दीन खुद से सेल्फी लेते हुए दिख रहे हैं। अब सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि जेल के अंदर जब मोबाइल रखने की अनुमति नहीं है तो फिर सेल्फी कैसे ली गई। हालांकि, तस्वीर सामने आने के बाद जेल में छापेमारी शुरू हो गयी है। वहीं चार लोगों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज कराई गई है।

इससे पहले नीतीश सरकार के मंत्री अब्दुल गफ्फूर ने जेल में ही शहाबुद्दीन से मुलाकात की थी। इन नेताओं के बीच जेल के अंदर जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट के चेंबर में घंटों बातचीत चली। ये बात तब सामने आई, जब शहाबुद्दीन के एक समर्थक ने फेसबुक पर इसकी तस्वीर डाली थी।

बता दें कि पटना हाइकोर्ट से शहाबुद्दीन को जमानत मिल गई थी लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी। जिसके बाद शहाबुद्दीन जेल में बंद है।
