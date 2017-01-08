आपका शहर Close

बिहार : जेडीयू नेता को सरेआम गोलियों से भूना, मौके पर ही मौत

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:59 AM IST
JDU leader shot dead by unknown assailants in Patna district

हत्‍या

बिहार के बाढ़ में सत्ताधारी पार्टी जेडीयू के नेता की अज्ञात अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। जेडीयू नेता का नाम मुकेश सिंह बताया जा रहा है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, पटना जिले के बाढ़ में जेडीयू नेता की हत्या अज्ञात अपराधियों ने की। अपराधियों ने मुकेश सिंह पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाई, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
हत्या से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। घटना पर स्थानीय लोगों में काफी नाराजगी है। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई है। घटना के पीछे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। इस हत्या से राजनीतिक गलियारे में भी हड़कंप मच गया है।

