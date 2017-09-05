Download App
teachersday teachersday

पटना में अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान पुलिस और लोगों के बीच झड़प, कई घायल 

amarujala.com- Presented By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:44 PM IST
Clash between locals and Police during an anti-encroachment drive in Patna

Clash between locals and Police during PC: ani

बिहार की राजधानी पटना में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दौरान पुलिस और स्थानीय निवासियों के बीच झड़प होने की खबर मिली है। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस झड़प में कई लोगों के घायल हुए हैं।  अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दौरान पुलिस से नाराज स्थानीय निवासियों ने जेसीबी मशीन को आग के हवाले कर दिया। इसके बाद आक्रोशित स्थानीय निवासियों के गुस्से पर काबू पाने के लिए 
पुलिस ने कई राउंड फायरिंग की है। 
bihar breaking news clash in patna

