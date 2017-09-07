Download App
रेल होटल आवंटन घोटाले में CBI ने लालू यादव को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

amarujala.com- Presented By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:07 PM IST
रेल होटल आवंटन घोटाले में पूछताछ के लिए सीबीआई ने आरजेडी चीफ लालू यादव को 11 सितंबर यानि सोमवार को बुलाया है। और वहीं सीबीआई ने 12 सितंबर को लालू के बेटे तेजस्वी यादव को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है। इससे पहले सीबीआई ने 16 मई को बेनामी संपत्ति मामले में उनके यहां छापेमारी की थी। उस छापेमारी में सीबीआई ने ने दिल्ली, पटना, रांची, पुरी और गुरुग्राम समेत 12 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी।
 

बता दें कि लालू यादव पर आरोप है कि रेलमंत्री रहने के दौरान उन्होंने रांची और पुरी समेत अन्य रेलवे होटलों के विकास और मरम्मत का ठेका निजी कंपनियों को दिया था, जो रेलवे के हेरिटेज होटल थे।उन्होंने रेल मंत्री रहते हुए इन होटलों को अपने करीबियों को लीज पर बेच डाला था। 
 
