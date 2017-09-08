बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
DM से मिलने पहुंचे बिहार के BJP नेता, बैठ गए उन्हीं की कुर्सी पर
बिहार में बीजेपी के नेता विजय कुमार सिन्हा को डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट की सीट पर बैठा हुआ देखा गया है। वो बिहार के शेखपुरा में डीएम से मिलने पहुंचे थे और वहां जाकर डीएम की कुर्सी पर ही बैठ गए।
