आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिहार: आपस में भिड़े CISF के जवान, गोलीबारी में चार की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:39 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on four jawans in Aurangabad, two dead and two injured
बिहार के औरंगबाद में सीआईएसएफ के जवान आपस में भिड़ गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मामला इतना बढ़ गया कि जवानों ने आपस में गोलीबारी को अंजाम दे डाला। वारदात के दौरान दो जवानों की मौके पर और दो की अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। 
इस वारदात की पुष्टि जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक ने की है। डीजी और आई भी मौका-ए-वारदात का मुआयना करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। 

वारदात के बाद से इलाके में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बना हुआ है। लोग सन्न हैं। अभी तक यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि वारदात के पीछे की वजह क्या थी? कहा जा रहा है कि बिहार में जवानों के बीच आपस में गोलीबारी का अपनी तरह का यह पहला मामला है।
 
  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cisf jawan central industrial security force(cisf) cisf jawan fires at fellow jawans cisf jawan kills fellow jawans More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

राखी सावंत की शादी कराने में जुटी है ये मॉडल, खोज रही है दूल्हा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sofia Hayat in search of groom for Rakhi Sawant

मकर संक्रांत‌ि का आपकी राश‌ि पर कैसा असर रहेगा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
makar sankranti effects on your zodiac sign

BIGG BOSS: पहले फाइनलिस्ट बने मनवीर, ईनाम में मिले चुंबन

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
BIGG BOSS: Manveer first finalist, showered with kisses

व्हाट्सएप में होने वाले हैं ये दो बदलाव, होगा और बेहतर

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
whatsapp updates gif image and media sharing feature

रिलायंस जियो का एक और धमाका, लॉन्च करेगी 999 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
reliance jio may soon launch smartphones below 1500

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Read

यूपी: चुनाव में खपाने के ‌ल‌िए ले जा रहे थे 3 करोड़ के नए नोट!, 4 ग‌िरफ्तार

3 crore new notes seized from indirapuram ghaziabad, 4 arrested
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुरेश प्रभु हो गए हैरान-परेशान, फौरन कुर्सी छोड़कर चल दिए

when suresh prabhu stood up
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिवपाल के साथ दिल्ली पहुंचे मुलायम, रामगोपाल ने क‌िया पलटवार

mulayam singh depart for delhi with shivpal yadav
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुलह की खबरों के बीच एमएलसी लिस्ट घोषित, अखिलेश को बताया राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष

akhilesh group considers him as sp chief of party, announces mlc list
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: बैंक से पैसा निकालने जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ें ये अहम फरमान

income tax department releases rules for carrying money
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

HRTC चालकों ने किया ऐसा काम केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दिया इनाम

25 thousand rupee award to hrtc drivers
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

﻿