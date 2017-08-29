बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिहार में बाढ़ की तबाही, 514 को सुलाया मौत की नींद, खाने के लिए मोहताज हैं लोग
{"_id":"59a517994f1c1b94018b4687","slug":"514-people-died-due-to-bihar-flood-1-71-crore-people-affected","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, 514 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0924\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:58 PM IST
bihar flood
PC: BBC
बिहार में कयामत की बाढ़ से मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। बिहार डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की तरफ से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक सोमवार तक 514 लोग इस प्राकृतिक आपदा की वजह से अपनी जिंदगी गंवा चुके हैं।
कुल 19 जिलों में
बाढ़ का कहर
जारी है, इससे 1.71 करोड़ लोग प्रभावित हैं। खाने से लेकर दवा तक के लिए ये लोग मोहताज हैं। खासकर अररिया और पूर्णिया की स्थिति तो सबसे बदतर हो गई है।
प्रशासन ने एनडीआरएफ की टीम की मदद से 7.61 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया है। इससे पहले 26 अगस्त को बाढ़ की स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने सीएम नीतीश के साथ बाढ़ प्रभावित जिलों का हवाई सर्वे किया।
पढ़ें:
पानी-पानी हुई मुंबई, भारी बारिश से हाई-टाइड की चेतावनी
बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों के दौरे के बाद पीएम मोदी ने बिहार के लिए 500 करोड़ के फंड का ऐलान किया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a5228f4f1c1b97018b4763","slug":"bhojpuri-star-rani-chatterjee-approach-for-bigg-boss-know-her-life-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u0940\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a51b314f1c1b7e018b467a","slug":"avoid-eating-these-food-items-otherwise-you-will-become-bald","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59a51de14f1c1b91018b467c","slug":"deepika-padukone-gets-high-pay-for-padmavati-than-ranveer-singh-and-shahid-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a511394f1c1b84018b4677","slug":"salim-khan-on-salman-khan-and-tubelight-debacle-and-praises-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0938\u0932\u0940\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u091a \u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a50def4f1c1ba7018b4727","slug":"these-home-remedy-tips-will-help-you-to-get-rid-of-tobacco-and-cigarette-stain-on-teeth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091f\u0916\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0936...","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a5102b4f1c1b9a018b46b2","slug":"pm-modi-reach-udaipur-and-will-lay-foundation-of-many-road-projects","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIVE:\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a44f1c4f1c1b89018b45b3","slug":"up-government-made-committee-for-shikshamitra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908, 30 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a432734f1c1bc7018b4581","slug":"rajnath-singh-to-inaugrate-lucknow-metro-on-sept-five","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b, \u0917\u0943\u0939\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u0949\u0917\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a019aa4f1c1b8f418b4adb","slug":"seize-all-properties-of-ram-rahim-orders-highcourt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a2a4ac4f1c1b93778b458e","slug":"sushil-modi-take-a-dig-at-lalu-after-fake-pictures-of-patna-rally","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, ANI \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a03f024f1c1bcf058b4a69","slug":"bjp-mp-sakshi-maharaj-supports-ram-raheem-and-says-he-is-a-noble-soul","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0935\u094b \u090f\u0915 '\u092a\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!