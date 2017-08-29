Download App
बिहार में बाढ़ की तबाही, 514 को सुलाया मौत की नींद, खाने के लिए मोहताज हैं लोग

amarujala.com- written by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:58 PM IST
514 people died due to Bihar Flood, 1.71 crore people affected

bihar floodPC: BBC

बिहार में कयामत की बाढ़ से मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। बिहार डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की तरफ से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक सोमवार तक 514 लोग इस प्राकृतिक आपदा की वजह से अपनी जिंदगी गंवा चुके हैं।
कुल 19 जिलों में बाढ़ का कहर जारी है, इससे 1.71 करोड़ लोग प्रभावित हैं। खाने से लेकर दवा तक के लिए ये लोग मोहताज हैं। खासकर अररिया और पूर्णिया की स्थिति तो सबसे बदतर हो गई है।

प्रशासन ने एनडीआरएफ की टीम की मदद से 7.61 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया है। इससे पहले 26 अगस्त को बाढ़ की स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने सीएम नीतीश के साथ बाढ़ प्रभावित जिलों का हवाई सर्वे किया।

पढ़ें: पानी-पानी हुई मुंबई, भारी बारिश से हाई-टाइड की चेतावनी

बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों के दौरे के बाद पीएम मोदी ने बिहार के लिए 500 करोड़ के फंड का ऐलान किया।
