यहां किराए पर मिल रही इलेक्ट्रिक कार, महिंद्रा लाई नई सुविधा
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:45 PM IST
Mahindra e2oPlus
घरेलू वाहन निर्माता कंपनी
महिंद्रा
एंड महिंद्रा ने किराए पर कार देने वाली कंपनी जूमकार से साझेदारी की है। इस साझेदारी के तहत बंगलूरू स्थित स्टार्टअप कंपनी जूमकार महिंद्रा की इलेक्ट्रिक कार e2oPlus की 20 यूनिट किराए पर देगी। यह सुविधा अभी सिर्फ मैसूर शहर में उपलब्ध होगी। बता दें कि महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा अभी देश में इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स (ईवी) बनाने वाली अकेली कंपनी है।
ऐसे हैं महिंद्रा की इस कार के फीचर्स
महिंद्रा ई2ओ प्लस की शुरुआती कीमत 5.46 लाख रूपए है, जो 8.46 लाख रूपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) तक जाती है। कार का टॉप वैरिएंट 41 पीएस की पावर और 91 एनएम टॉर्क जेनरेट करता है। कार एक बार चार्ज होकर 140 किमी तक का सफर तय कर सकती है। इसकी टॉप स्पीड 85 Kmph की है। कार को शून्य से 60 kmph की स्पीड पकड़ने में 9.5 सेकेंड का समय लगता है।
