यहां किराए पर मिल रही इलेक्ट्रिक कार, महिंद्रा लाई नई सुविधा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:45 PM IST

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:45 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra partnership with Zoomcar to provide Electric car in mysore

Mahindra e2oPlus

घरेलू वाहन निर्माता कंपनी महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने किराए पर कार देने वाली कंपनी जूमकार से साझेदारी की है। इस साझेदारी के तहत बंगलूरू स्थित स्टार्टअप कंपनी जूमकार  महिंद्रा की इलेक्ट्रिक कार e2oPlus की 20 यूनिट किराए पर देगी। यह सुविधा अभी सिर्फ मैसूर शहर में उपलब्ध होगी। बता दें कि महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा अभी देश में इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स (ईवी) बनाने वाली अकेली कंपनी है।
इन दोनों कंपनियों ने शहर में परिवहन को सुगम बनाने और पर्यावरण को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए साझेदारी की है। इसके जरिए अब मैसूर में लोग इलेक्ट्रिक कार को रेंट पर लेकर भी सैर कर पाएंगे। इस सुविधा को जल्द ही हैदराबाद, दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ जैसे शहरों में भी शुरू किया जाएगा। 
ऐसे हैं महिंद्रा की इस कार के फीचर्स
