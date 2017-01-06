आपका शहर Close

Wagon R की तस्वीरें लीक, कुछ ऐसा होगा नया लुक

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:40 PM IST
wagon R new look photos leaked in japan

मारुति सुजुकी की लोकप्रिय कार वैगन आर इस साल नए रूप में लॉन्च होनी है लेकिन लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही उसकी कुछ तस्वीरें लीक हो गई हैं। 

wagon r new look wagon r photos leak

