जीएसटी से पहले यूएम ने अपनी बाइक्स की कीमतें घटाई
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:08 PM IST
यूएम लोहिया टू-व्हीलर
ने अपनी बाइक्स की कीमत में 5,700 रुपये तक की कमी की है। कंपनी ने यह कदम जीएसटी के चलते उठाया है। कंपनी ने
रेनेगेड स्पोर्ट्स
एस की कीमत में 4,199 रुपये की कटौती की है और रेनेगेड कमांडो की कीमत में 5,684 रुपये की कमी की है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि 1 जूलाई से जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद ज्यादातर राज्यों में दोपहिया पर लगने वाले टैक्स में कमी आएगी। यूएम रेनेगेड स्पोर्ट्स एस की इस वक्त पुणे में एक्स शोरूम कीमत 1,78,518 रुपये है, जबकि कमांडो की एक्स शोरूम कीमत 1,84,397 रुपये है।
यूएम अमेरिका की दोपहिया निर्माता कंपनी है और भारत में यह लोहिया ऑटो के साथ मिलकर अपनी बाइक्स बनाती है। कंपनी के सीईओ राजीव मिश्रा ने बताया कि हम ग्राहकों को ऑथेंटिक और प्योर मोटरसाइकिल देना चाहते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि जीएसटी लागू होने से पहले कंपनी के फायदे को बढ़ा लिया जाए।
जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद ज्यादातर टू व्हीलर पर 28 फीसदी टैक्स लगेगा, जो पहले के मुकाबले कम है। पहले बाइक्स पर लगभग 30 फीसदी टैक्स लगता था। नये टैक्स प्लान के बाद 350 सीसी के ऊपर की बाइक्स पर अतिरिक्त 3 फीसदी सेस लगेगा। इससे पहले बजाज ऑटो और रॉयल इनफिल्ड ने भी अपनी बाइक्स की कीमत कम की।
