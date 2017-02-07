आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

Toyota ने पेश की नई ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवा, देखें क्या है इसमें खास

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:53 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches the New Dual Tone Etios Liva, Safe Hatch with Smart Looks

ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवाPC: Toyota

टोयोटा किर्लोस्कर मोटर ने अपनी नई ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवा को बाजार में उतार दिया है। यह एक बेहद आकर्षक कार है तथा ड्यूल टोन के साथ ये बहुत ज्यादा आक्रामक नजर आ रही है। इसकी खूबसूरती में इसके दिए गए सुरक्षा फीचर इसे और मजबूत कार बनाते हैं। भारतीय ग्राहकों के अत्याधुनिक सोच पर खरा उतरने की कोशिश करते हुए टोयोटा ने यह कदम उठाया है। इस नई कार में स्पोर्टी रूफ स्‍प्वाइलर, ड्यूल टोन पेंटेड कंट्रास्ट रूफ और पिलर्स के साथ इसका सामने का ग्रिल काले फिनिश के साथ दिलचस्प बन पड़ा है। क्रोम फॉग लैंप बेजल्स, इलेक्ट्रिकली फोल्डेबल ओआरवीएम और डायमंड कट एलॉय व्हील इसकी स्टाइल में और चार चांद लगा देते हैं। 
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
आगे पढ़ें

खासियतें 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

toyota etios liva dual tone toyota hatchback cars More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

वैलेंटाइन डे पर इस पेड़ की पूजा करने से मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, जान‌िए इस 'ट्री' तक पहुंचने का रास्ता

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to get a girlfriend by worshipping a tree

संजय दत्त की फिल्म से डरी हीरोइन, कहा, 'फिल्म में मेरे और अपने अफेयर का जिक्र मत करना'

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Madhuri scared of Sanjay Dutt's biopic ?

पिज्जा खाने के शौकीन हैं तो ये बातें जरूर पढ़ लें, फायदे में रहेंगे

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
side effects of pizza

Valentine Spcl: गुलाब का हर रंग कुछ कहता है, जानें इनका मतलब

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
different rose colors and meaning

महाश‌िवरात्र‌ि से पहले जान लीज‌िए भगवान श‌िव के पांच पुत्रों के रहस्य

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
mystery about five son of god shiva

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Read

मारुति सुजुकी ने बंद किया सेलेरियो डीजल का प्रोडक्‍शन

Maruti Suzuki stopped production of Celerio Diesel from Jan 2017
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मारुति सुजुकी ने अपनी गाड़ियों के दाम 8 हजार रुपये तक बढ़ाए 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price increase
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आने को है सेल्‍फ ड्राइविंग कारों का जमाना

driver less cars are ready to rock in coming years
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

महज 11.99 लाख में लांच हुई टाटा हेक्सा

Tata Motors launched Hexa at 11.99 lakhs ex showroom delhi
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आधे से ज्‍यादा कार बाजार पर मारुति का कब्जा

maruti suzuki owns the half of the Automobile market share
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

टैमो से खोलेगी टाटा, किस्मत का ताला

Tata Motors forays into future mobility solutions with TAMO
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top