बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Toyota ने पेश की नई ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवा, देखें क्या है इसमें खास
{"_id":"5899bc3f4f1c1b224a378eaa","slug":"toyota-kirloskar-motor-launches-the-new-dual-tone-etios-liva-safe-hatch-with-smart-looks","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Toyota \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u091f\u094b\u0928 \u0907\u091f\u093f\u092f\u0949\u0938 \u0932\u0940\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:53 PM IST
ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवा
PC: Toyota
टोयोटा किर्लोस्कर मोटर ने अपनी नई ड्यूल टोन इटियॉस लीवा को बाजार में उतार दिया है। यह एक बेहद आकर्षक कार है तथा ड्यूल टोन के साथ ये बहुत ज्यादा आक्रामक नजर आ रही है। इसकी खूबसूरती में इसके दिए गए सुरक्षा फीचर इसे और मजबूत कार बनाते हैं। भारतीय ग्राहकों के अत्याधुनिक सोच पर खरा उतरने की कोशिश करते हुए टोयोटा ने यह कदम उठाया है। इस नई कार में स्पोर्टी रूफ स्प्वाइलर, ड्यूल टोन पेंटेड कंट्रास्ट रूफ और पिलर्स के साथ इसका सामने का ग्रिल काले फिनिश के साथ दिलचस्प बन पड़ा है। क्रोम फॉग लैंप बेजल्स, इलेक्ट्रिकली फोल्डेबल ओआरवीएम और डायमंड कट एलॉय व्हील इसकी स्टाइल में और चार चांद लगा देते हैं।
बोल्ड एक्सटीरियर नए ड्यूल टोन डिजाइन के साथ
नए व आकर्षक स्टाइलिश फीचर
सुरक्षा मानकों के तहत इस कार में आपको ड्यूल फ्रंट एसआरएस बैग, एबीएस ईबीडी के साथ और आइसोफिक्स चाइल्ड सीट लॉक भी दिया गया है।
यह कार वी और वीएक्स वेरिएंट में उपलब्ध होगी
कितनी है कीमत
टोयोटा ने इसके पेट्रोल की कीमत क्रमशः 5,94,535 व 6,44,861 रुपये
डीजल के दोनों वेरिएंट की कीमत 7,24,361 व 7,61,403 रुपये एक्सशोरूम मुंबई रखी है।
एक्सीटिरयर
बोल्ड फ्रंट ग्रिल ब्लैक फिनिश के साथ
नए क्रोम फॉग लैंप बेजल
इलेक्ट्रिकली फोल्डेबल ओआरवीएम
स्पोर्टी रूफ स्प्वाइलर
इंटीरियर
पियानो ब्लैक इंस्ट्रूमेंट पैनल
रियर रिमूवेबल हेडरेस्ट
नए ऑप्टीट्रॉन कांबीमीटर
आगे पढ़ें
खासियतें
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5899bb724f1c1b9452379500","slug":"how-to-get-a-girlfriend-by-worshipping-a-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 '\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940' \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58998e4e4f1c1b224a378cd5","slug":"madhuri-scared-of-sanjay-dutt-s-biopic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58999cf34f1c1b6d0e37877e","slug":"side-effects-of-pizza","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"589970104f1c1b6d0e3785c0","slug":"different-rose-colors-and-meaning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spcl: \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"589992774f1c1bc0553791a6","slug":"mystery-about-five-son-of-god-shiva","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58974b274f1c1b4a40e83ca7","slug":"maruti-suzuki-stopped-production-of-celerio-diesel-from-jan-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"588b390e4f1c1b5c02cf6bf1","slug":"maruti-suzuki-india-limited-today-announced-a-price-increase","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e 8 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u00a0","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"588c521b4f1c1bbb7ecf782d","slug":"driver-less-cars-are-ready-to-rock-in-coming-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092b \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"587f633f4f1c1b700df00445","slug":"tata-motors-launched-hexa-at-11-99-lakhs-ex-showroom-delhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u091c 11.99 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u093e \u0935 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 500 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"589809ee4f1c1b8a523781ee","slug":"maruti-suzuki-owns-the-half-of-the-automobile-market-share","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"58942d464f1c1b4a40e81df5","slug":"tata-motors-forays-into-future-mobility-solutions-with-tamo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0948\u092e\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top