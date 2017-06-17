आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

4500 रुपये तक सस्ती हुई रॉयल एनफील्ड की मोटरसाइकिलें

amarujala.com- written by : अमित द्विवेदी

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:04 AM IST
Royal Enfield cut the prices just before GST
जीएसटी के 28 फीसदी के स्लैब में आने के वजह से मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमत में कमी आने जा रही है। इसका फायदा 1 जुलाई से पहले ही कंपनियों ने अपने ग्राहकों को देना शुरू कर दिया है। बजाज मोटरसाइकिल ने जैसे ही अपनी बाइकों की कीमत में 4500 रुपये की कमी की उसे देखते हुए रॉयल एनफील्ड ने भी अपनी मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमत 4500 रुपये कम कर दी है। 
इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कंपनी के प्रेसीडेंट रुदतेज सिंह ने बताया कि,"जीएसटी के वजह से ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री पूरी तरह से बदल जाएगी जिसका पूरा फायदा हमें मिलेगा। हमने सोचा कि इसका फायदा अभी से ग्राहकों को क्यूं न दिया जाए और हमने अपनी मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमत तत्काल प्रभाव से कम कर दी है।"

जीएसटी 28 फीसदी के स्लैब में आने से 350 सीसी की मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमत में लगभग तीन फीसदी की कमी आई है। आपको बताते चलें कि रॉयल एनफील्ड के थंडरबर्ड 350 की कीमत 1 लाख 61 हजार रुपये, क्लासिक 350 की कीमत 1.49 लाख रुपये व बुलेट 350 की कीमत 1.25 लाख रुपये एक्सशोरूम दिल्ली थी। इन कीमतों में जीएसटी रेट के हिसाब से कमी कर रही है। सेल बढ़ाने के लिए कई कंपनियां 1 जुलाई से मिलने वाले फायदे को अभी से ग्राहकों को देना शुरू कर रही हैं। गौरतलब है कि इसके कुछ माह पहले ही इनपुट कास्ट में हो रही बढ़ोत्तरी के चलते कई कंपनियों ने अपनी मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमतें बढ़ा दी थी। 
