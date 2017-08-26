बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मारुति सुजुकी ने पेश किया स्विफ्ट 'i Create', कार में नजर आएगी आपकी झलक
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 03:36 PM IST
मारुति स्विफ्ट
मारुति सुजुकी
ने शुक्रवार को चर्चित हैचबैक
कार
स्विफ्ट के लिए 'i Create' फीचर को अनव्हील किया है। इस फीचर को कंपनी ने कई विकल्पों के साथ बाजार में उतारा है। मारुति ने दावा किया है कि 'i Create' में कुल 120 तरह एसेसरीज के साथ कई कॉम्बिनेशन तैयार किए जा सकते हैं।
मारुति ब्रेजा Vs टाटा नेक्सन: सबकॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी बाजार में छिड़ी नई जंग
मारुति स्विफ्ट के लिए 'i Create' लॉन्च करते हुए मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने बताया कि 'i Create' एक क्रांतिकारी टूल है। अगर स्विफ्ट पर यह फॉर्मूला सफल होता है, जो जल्द ही इसे मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा के लिए लाया जाएगा।
कंपनी ने 'i Create' यूवाओं के लिए लॉन्च किया है, जिससे लोगों को अपनी कार में अपने झलक नजर आए। कंपनी का कहना है कि यह कोई फंक्शनल ऑफर नहीं है, बल्कि एक फिलॉस्फी की तरह है, जो लोगों के दिल में घर कर जाएगी।
