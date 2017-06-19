आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

मारुति का नया धमाका, बेची 2 लाख बलेनो कारें

अमित द्विवेदी

अमित द्विवेदी

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:52 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
maruti achieve new target for new maruti suzuki baleno
मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया की प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार बलेनो ने घरेलू बाजारमें 2 लाख यूनिट का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। इसका जिक्र एक ऑटो वेबसाइट ने किया है अब तक इस पर कोई आधिकारिक कमेंट नहीं आया है। इसकी लॉन्चिंग के बाद से ही इसे खरीदने के लिए लोगों की लाइन लगी हुई है और अब भी इसका वेटिंग पीरियड 4 महीने का है। इस गाड़ी को मारुति सुजुकी ने 26 अक्तूबर 2015 को लॉन्च किया था और महज 18 महीने में इसने 1 लाख 50 हजार यूनिट का बिक्री आंकड़ा पार कर लिया था। 
हर महीने मारुति सुजुकी नेक्सा के जरिए इसकी 16 हजार गाड़ियों की बिक्री कर रही है। मई 2017 तक कंपनी ने बलेनो की 1 लाख 97 हजार यूनिट को बेचा था। इस तरह से ऐसा अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि अब इसने अपना 2 लाख का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। यही नहीं बलेनो लंबे समय से टॉप टेन बिकने वाली कारों में अपना नाम बनाए हुए है। अब तक 16 ऐसे मौके आए हैं जब बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 10 गाड़ियों में शामिल रही। अप्रैल 2017 में बलेनो की 17 हजार 5 सौ 30 यूनिट की बिक्री हुई जो कि अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा थी। मई तक बिकीं कुल बलेनो में पेट्रोल का आंकड़ा 1 लाख 53 हजार 7 सौ 43 का रहा जबकि इसमें डीजल गाड़ियां सिर्फ 43 हजार 917 बिकीं।

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

maruti suzuki baleno new baleno baleno sales achieve 2 lakhs target More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

घर बैठे ये ऑनलाइन जॉब्स देंगे हजारों की सैलरी

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
these online jobs you can do from your home and get huge salary

100 मिलियन फैंस के दिलों पर राज करने वाली कैटी पेरी की दिलकश तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Katy Perry Reaches 100 Million Followers On Twitter, Check Out Her Best Pictures

आने वाले 6 दिन चंद्रमा करवाएगा इन राशियों का नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
aries, taurus, gemini , sagittarius zodiac signs of this week

इंटरव्यू से पहले टूट रहा है 'आत्मविश्वास', ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
eay tips to increase the confidence before interview

निर्देशक से धोखा खा चुकी है काजल अग्रवाल, बिना बताए शूट किया था 'किस सीन'

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
baahubali ex girlfriend kajal aggarwal centre of topless photoshoot celebrating 32 birthday

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Read

महिंद्रा XUV 500 का नया वेरिएंट इस साल होगा लॉन्च

mahindra will launch new variant of xuv 500 by end of year
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

नहीं मिलेंगी हीरो की ये 5 बाइक, बंद हुई बिक्री

HERO DISCONTINUED 5 MOTORCYCLES MODELS
  • सोमवार, 5 जून 2017
  • +

महज 100 रुपये रोजाना खर्च करके खरीदें कार

buy this hatchback car in 100 rupees installment, company offers
  • सोमवार, 22 मई 2017
  • +

ऐसी होगी ह्युंडई की नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी

hyundai new sub compact kona teaser released
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

ऑडी अपनी गाड़ियों पर दे रही 7 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Audi is offering upto 7 lakh discount on their models
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

 जहां 35 रुपये में मिल जाए बाइक, ऐसा देश है मेरा

India's cheapest moped bike buy in just 35 rupees installment
  • रविवार, 28 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत