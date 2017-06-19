बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मारुति का नया धमाका, बेची 2 लाख बलेनो कारें
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:52 PM IST
मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया की प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार बलेनो ने घरेलू बाजारमें 2 लाख यूनिट का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। इसका जिक्र एक ऑटो वेबसाइट ने किया है अब तक इस पर कोई आधिकारिक कमेंट नहीं आया है। इसकी लॉन्चिंग के बाद से ही इसे खरीदने के लिए लोगों की लाइन लगी हुई है और अब भी इसका वेटिंग पीरियड 4 महीने का है। इस गाड़ी को मारुति सुजुकी ने 26 अक्तूबर 2015 को लॉन्च किया था और महज 18 महीने में इसने 1 लाख 50 हजार यूनिट का बिक्री आंकड़ा पार कर लिया था।
हर महीने मारुति सुजुकी नेक्सा के जरिए इसकी 16 हजार गाड़ियों की बिक्री कर रही है। मई 2017 तक कंपनी ने बलेनो की 1 लाख 97 हजार यूनिट को बेचा था। इस तरह से ऐसा अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि अब इसने अपना 2 लाख का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। यही नहीं बलेनो लंबे समय से टॉप टेन बिकने वाली कारों में अपना नाम बनाए हुए है। अब तक 16 ऐसे मौके आए हैं जब बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 10 गाड़ियों में शामिल रही। अप्रैल 2017 में बलेनो की 17 हजार 5 सौ 30 यूनिट की बिक्री हुई जो कि अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा थी। मई तक बिकीं कुल बलेनो में पेट्रोल का आंकड़ा 1 लाख 53 हजार 7 सौ 43 का रहा जबकि इसमें डीजल गाड़ियां सिर्फ 43 हजार 917 बिकीं।
