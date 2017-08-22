आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

हुंडई ने लॉन्च की नई वरना, मारुति सियाज और होंडा सिटी से होगा मुकाबला

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 02:19 PM IST
Hyundai launches all new Verna In India, know its price and specification

ह्युंडई वरना

हुंडई ने अपनी नई वरना लॉन्च कर दी है। कंपनी ने इस कार की शुरुआती एक्स शोरूम कीमत 7.99 लाख रुपये रखी है। जबकि कार के टॉप वेरिएंट की एक्स शोरूम दिल्ली में कीमत 12.61 लाख रुपये है। बता दें कि कार की ये कीमत केवल पहले 20 हजार ग्राहकों के लिए है। 
इसके बाद कंपनी कार की कीमत बढ़ा देगी। हुंडई ने सबसे पहले नई वरना से सितंबर 2016 में पर्दा उठाया था। कंपनी ने इस कार को पुरानी हुंडई एलेंट्रा जैसे ही डिजाइन किया है। 

नई वरना में 1.6 लीटर का पेट्रोल और डीजल इंजन दिया है। पुरानी वरना में कंपनी ने 1.4 लीटर के पेट्रोल और डीजल इंजन का विकल्प भी दिया था, लेकिन इस बार कंपनी ने केवल 1.6 लीटर के इंजन का विकल्प ही रखा है। 

पढ़ें: ऐसी होगी ह्युंडई की नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी

1.6 लीटर का पेट्रोल इंजन 121 बीएचपी की अधिकत्म ताकत और 151 एनएम का अधिकत्म टॉर्क प्रदान करता है। जबकि डीजल इंजन 126 बीएचपी की अधिकत्म ताकत और 260 एनएम का अधिकत्म टॉर्क पैदा करता है। 

दोनों ही इंजन के साथ आपको 6-स्पीड यूनिट वाला मैन्यूअल और 6-स्पीड यूनिट वाला ऑटोमेटिक गियरबॉक्स दिया गया है। इस कार का सीधा मुकाबला मारुति सियाज और होंडा सिटी से होगा। बता दें कि होंडा ने सिटी और मारुति ने सियाज का नया वेरिएंट हाल में ही लॉन्च किया है। 
Get all Auto News in Hindi related to Automobile News - Latest automobiles, car & bike news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

