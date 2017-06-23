बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आग लगने के खतरे के चलते फोर्ड मोटर ने वापस बुलाईं 15,600 कार
23 Jun 2017
फोर्ड
फोर्ड मोटर
ने लगभग 15,600
फिगो
और फोर्ड आइकन को रिकॉल किया है। इन गाड़ियों का निर्माण भारत में 2004 से 2012 के बीच हुआ है। फोर्ड की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि
पावर स्टीयरिंग
से फ्लूड लीक होने की शिकायत आ रही थी, जिसके बाद कंपनी ने गाड़ियों को वापस बुलाने का निश्चय किया है।
फोर्ड ने कहा कि हो सकता है कि पावर स्टीयरिंग से लीक हो रहा फ्लूड व्हीकल के एक्जॉस्ट सिस्टम के संपर्क में आ जाए, जिससे कार में आग लगने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। इसके चलते कंपनी ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में 15,600 गाड़ियों को वापस बुलाया है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले भी इस साल की शुरुआत में कंपनी अपनी गाड़ियों को वापस बुला चुकी है। फोर्ड ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में अपनी एसयूवी कुगा के 4,500 मॉडल को वापस बुलाया था। इन व्हीकल में भी आग लगने की समस्या सामने आई थी।
