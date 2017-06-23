आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

आग लगने के खतरे के चलते फोर्ड मोटर ने वापस बुलाईं 15,600 कार

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:20 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Ford Motor recalling nearly 15600 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa

फोर्ड

फोर्ड मोटर ने लगभग 15,600 फिगो और फोर्ड आइकन को रिकॉल किया है। इन गाड़ियों का निर्माण भारत में 2004 से 2012 के बीच हुआ है। फोर्ड की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि पावर स्टीयरिंग से फ्लूड लीक होने की शिकायत आ रही थी, जिसके बाद कंपनी ने गाड़ियों को वापस बुलाने का निश्चय किया है। 
फोर्ड ने कहा कि हो सकता है कि पावर स्टीयरिंग से लीक हो रहा फ्लूड व्हीकल के एक्जॉस्ट सिस्टम के संपर्क में आ जाए, जिससे कार में आग लगने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। इसके चलते कंपनी ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में 15,600 गाड़ियों को वापस बुलाया है।

बता दें कि इससे पहले भी इस साल की शुरुआत में कंपनी अपनी गाड़ियों को वापस बुला चुकी है। फोर्ड ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में अपनी एसयूवी कुगा के 4,500 मॉडल को वापस बुलाया था। इन व्हीकल में भी आग लगने की समस्या सामने आई थी। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ford motor ford figo ford ikon south africa More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

OMG! इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा रही है ये महिला, असल उम्र पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Interior designer from Taiwan Lure Hsu is new internet sensation due to her age

सलमान-शाहरुख से भी बड़ा सुपरस्टार है ये हीरो, सेल्फी लेने के लिए फैंस लगाते हैं लंबी लाइन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bangaladesh superstar alom unknown facts

जब भरी पार्टी में 16 साल छोटी अमृता को हीरो ने किया था किस, देखते रह गए थे सेलेब्रिटी

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bollywood actor amitabh bachchan kissed amrita singh at a party

प्रेम के मामले में परेशानियाें से भरा रहेगा सप्ताह का पहला दिन, ये 3 राशि वाले रहें संभलकर

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
weekly love astrology 23th june to 29th june

शेविंग के बाद भूलकर न लगाएं 'आफ्टरशेव', होगा ये नुकसान

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Are you doing these silly mistakes while shaving,it can hurt you

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान में बद से बदतर हो रहे हालात, हिंदुओं के लिए दोजख बना पड़ोसी मुल्क
Read More

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Read

78 रुपये में खरीदें मारुति सुजुकी ऑल्टो 800

buy maruti suzuki alto 800 in just price 78 rupees
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

हौंडा ने लॉन्च किया क्लिक स्कूटर, कीमत है जानदार

Honda introduces new 110cc CLIQ scooter
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

आग लगने के खतरे के चलते फोर्ड मोटर ने वापस बुलाईं 15,600 कार

Ford Motor recalling nearly 15600 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

4500 रुपये तक सस्ती हुई रॉयल एनफील्ड की मोटरसाइकिलें

Royal Enfield cut the prices just before GST
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

जीएसटी से पहले यूएम ने अपनी बाइक्स की कीमतें घटाई

UM lohia motors reduces its bike price
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

मारुति का नया धमाका, बेची 2 लाख बलेनो कारें

maruti achieve new target for new maruti suzuki baleno
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा