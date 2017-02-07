बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉलीवुड सितारों के सिर चढ़कर बोल रही है कारों की दीवानगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Auto News
›
bollywood is passionate toward cars
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:12 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सितारों में गाड़ियों की दीवानगी सिर चढ़कर बोलती है। कुछ बॉलीवुड सितारे ऐसे भी हैं जिनका गैराज नई गाड़ियों से हमेशा अपग्रेड होता रहता है। आइए आपको कुछ ऐसे सितारों से रूबरू करवाते हैं जो अपनी गाड़ियों को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं।
