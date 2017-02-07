आपका शहर Close

बॉलीवुड सितारों के सिर चढ़कर बोल रही है कारों की दीवानगी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:12 PM IST
bollywood is passionate toward cars

बॉलीवुड सितारों में गाड़ियों की दीवानगी सिर चढ़कर बोलती है। कुछ बॉलीवुड सितारे ऐसे भी हैं जिनका गैराज नई गाड़ियों से हमेशा अपग्रेड होता रहता है। आइए आपको कुछ ऐसे सितारों से रूबरू करवाते हैं जो अपनी गाड़ियों को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं।
 

