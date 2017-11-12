Download App
उत्तर प्रदेश में सीज होने वाली हैं चार लाख से ज्यादा गाड़ियां, आ गया ये नया नियम

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 01:00 PM IST
Air Pollution: Transport Department Will Seize Four Lakh Diesel Vehicles in NCR and UP Districts

सांकेतिक तस्वीर

राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे एनसीआर (नेशनल कैपिटल रीजन) इलाके समेत यूपी के कई जिलों में जल्द ही करीब चार लाख गाड़ियां सीज होने जा रही हैं। यूपी परिवहन विभाग ने बढ़ते प्रदूषण और नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) के कड़े रुख को देखते हुए नया नियम लागू किया है।
ये है नया नियम
delhi ncr air pollution diesel vehicles

