आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

राशिफल

scorpio monthly horoscope

वृश्च‌िक राश‌िः अचानक धन लाभ म‌िलने से कुछ राहत महसूस कर सकते हैं

आपकी साढ़ेसाती अभी खत्म नहीं हुई बस इसका तीसरा चरण शुरु हुआ है, बावजूद इसके आपके ल‌िए फरवरी का महीना कुल म‌िलाकर अनुकूल रह सकता है। आपकी रुच‌ि खरीदारी में अध‌िक रहेगी ज‌िससे भौत‌िक सुख की तो प्राप्त‌ि होगी लेक‌िन ब‌जट ब‌िगड़ेगा। लेक‌िन बीच-बीच में अचानक धन लाभ म‌िलने से कुछ राहत महसूस कर सकते हैं। पार‌िवार‌िक जीवन में आपसी तालमेल बनाकर सुखद पल का आनंद ले सकते हैं। क‌िसी नए काम की शुरुआत करने की भी योजना बन सकती है।

आज का पंचांग

रथसप्तमी ,राहुकाल: प्रात: 10.30 से 12.00 तक

जन्मत‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए साल 2017 की भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

अपनी जन्‍मत‌िथ‌ि के अनुसार चमकाएं भाग्‍य, आसानी से बनें धनवान

  • मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2016
  • +

आज बना है दुर्लभ संयोग, उठाएं मौके का लाभ

  • गुरुवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

अपनी जन्मत‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए आर्थ‌िक परेशानी दूर करने के ज्योत‌िषीय उपाय

  • मंगलवार, 20 सितंबर 2016
  • +

जन्मत‌‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए आपके ल‌िए कौन सी नौकरी या व्यवसाय भाग्यशाली रहेगा

  • गुरुवार, 8 सितंबर 2016
  • +

जन्म के महीने से जानें प्यार के बारे में चौकाने वाली बातें

love behavior according to birthday
  • मंगलवार, 16 अगस्त 2016
  • +

हफ्ते में क्यों होते हैं सात दिन, कैसे पड़े महीनों के नाम, जानिए रोचक तथ्य

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT CALENDAR AND FACTS
  • गुरुवार, 31 मार्च 2016
  • +

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के ल‌िए 13 अंक का गण‌ित क‌ितना शुभ है?

number 13 is inauspicious for modi
  • सोमवार, 21 मार्च 2016
  • +

द‌िल देने से पहले जान‌िए प्रेमी के द‌िल का नंबर

Heart No 3 Do Not Betrayal in Love
  • गुरुवार, 10 मार्च 2016
  • +

स्पॉटलाइट

मेंढक की तरह आंखें निकाल लेता है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, देख कर हर कोई है हैरान

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Bizzare Talent Of Boy In Pakistan Can Pop His Eyes Out From Socket For 10mm

'जिन्हें एक्टिंग नहीं आती उनकी फिल्म 100 करोड़ कमाती है' शाहिद ने किस पर साधा निशाना?

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
shahid kapoor statement about box offfice collection

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Tongue Color tells About Your Health

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter

कंगाल होने की कगार पर है ये सुपरस्टार, अय्याशी के चलते गंवाई दौलत

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
This superstar is in financial crisis courtesy his lavish lifestyle

टैमो से खोलेगी टाटा, किस्मत का ताला

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Tata Motors forays into future mobility solutions with TAMO
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top