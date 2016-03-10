बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वृश्चिक राशिः अचानक धन लाभ मिलने से कुछ राहत महसूस कर सकते हैं
आपकी साढ़ेसाती अभी खत्म नहीं हुई बस इसका तीसरा चरण शुरु हुआ है, बावजूद इसके आपके लिए फरवरी का महीना कुल मिलाकर अनुकूल रह सकता है। आपकी रुचि खरीदारी में अधिक रहेगी जिससे भौतिक सुख की तो प्राप्ति होगी लेकिन बजट बिगड़ेगा। लेकिन बीच-बीच में अचानक धन लाभ मिलने से कुछ राहत महसूस कर सकते हैं। पारिवारिक जीवन में आपसी तालमेल बनाकर सुखद पल का आनंद ले सकते हैं। किसी नए काम की शुरुआत करने की भी योजना बन सकती है।
