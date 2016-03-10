आपका शहर Close

राशिफल

pisces weekly horoscope

मीन राश‌िः हर ओर से आपको खुशियां प्राप्त होगी

इस सप्ताह हर ओर से आपको खुशियां प्राप्त होगी। अपनी अस्त व्यस्त दिनचर्या से और अपने लक्ष्यों को पाने के लिए हो रही जद्दोजहद से आप थोडा चिड़चिड़ा महसूस कर सकते है। घबरायें नहीं, ऐसे में आपके परिजन आपकी सहायता के लिए आगे बढ़ेंगे और परिस्थितियों को अनुकूल बनाएँगे। लम्बे समय से लटका हुआ कोई मसला भी सुधरेगा। आप में से कुछ अपने पुराने मित्र से भी मिलेंगे जिससे आप बहुत खुश होंगे।
Astroyogi

आज का पंचांग

चन्द्रमा कुंभ राशि में दिन रात, राहुकाल: प्रात: 07.30 से 09.00 तक

जन्मत‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए साल 2017 की भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
अपनी जन्‍मत‌िथ‌ि के अनुसार चमकाएं भाग्‍य, आसानी से बनें धनवान

  • मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2016
आज बना है दुर्लभ संयोग, उठाएं मौके का लाभ

  • गुरुवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2016
अपनी जन्मत‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए आर्थ‌िक परेशानी दूर करने के ज्योत‌िषीय उपाय

  • मंगलवार, 20 सितंबर 2016
जन्मत‌‌िथ‌ि से जान‌िए आपके ल‌िए कौन सी नौकरी या व्यवसाय भाग्यशाली रहेगा

  • गुरुवार, 8 सितंबर 2016
जन्म के महीने से जानें प्यार के बारे में चौकाने वाली बातें

  • मंगलवार, 16 अगस्त 2016
हफ्ते में क्यों होते हैं सात दिन, कैसे पड़े महीनों के नाम, जानिए रोचक तथ्य

  • गुरुवार, 31 मार्च 2016
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के ल‌िए 13 अंक का गण‌ित क‌ितना शुभ है?

  • सोमवार, 21 मार्च 2016
द‌िल देने से पहले जान‌िए प्रेमी के द‌िल का नंबर

  • गुरुवार, 10 मार्च 2016
स्पॉटलाइट

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शपथ समारोह में थिरकेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
तो इस वजह से जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड को लगने वाला है बड़ा झटका

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
प्लेन उड़ने को था और पायलट एकदम टल्ली

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
ऐसे मर्दों के साथ रिश्ता बनाने से पहले इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
